Adder DDX30

The What: The new AdderView DDX30 (Discreet Digital Matrix 30) is Adder’s latest innovation in high performance KVM. This unique KVM matrix has 30 ports which can be shared and flexibly scaled between users and computers.The What Else: It comes in a compact form, with a choice of DVI and DisplayPort dongles (transmitters) available for added flexibility. The DDX supports full HD (1920x1080) at 60 FPS with extension distances of up to 60 meters over a single, standard CATx cable. The solution features transparent EDID management and full speed USB, along with Intuitive On Screen Display with on screen Channel Selection Technology.