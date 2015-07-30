A.C.T Lighting Opens New Distribution Facility

Lighting importer and distributor A.C.T Lighting Inc. has moved to a new, full-service, 17,000-square-foot facility in Burbank, Calif.

A.C.T Lighting was founded in Agoura Hills, Calif., where it added to its original office park space as the company grew and expanded with additional product lines. Its new location has been renovated to meet A.C.T’s specifications and features an 11,000-square-foot distribution warehouse and 6,000 square feet of offices, training rooms, and technical space devoted to demos and after-sales service.



“We are moving to Burbank, the heart of the L.A. lighting community,” said Ben Saltzman, president and CEO. “Our new space will be much more convenient for customers. They will enjoy easier access to demos, training, and service while dealing with the same great A.C.T team they’re used to doing business with.



“We’re looking forward to having more space to house the new product lines we represent. For the first time, our L.A. location will operate out of a purpose-built facility. We’ll be better able to receive, ship, and store equipment, which will benefit us and our customers.”

A.C.T also maintains distribution centers in New York and Toronto. Seamless data and telephone connections, including videoconferencing, link all three of A.C.T’s locations. A.C.T’s Los Angeles phone number, fax, and email addresses remain the same at the new Burbank address.