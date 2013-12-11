MUSIC Group City to Open New Campus in 2014

Just over a year after breaking ground on a massive new campus that will become home to up to 10,000 employees, MUSIC Group founder and CEO Uli Behringer has announced new plan's for the site's future.

The campus will design, build and distribute products for the entire MUSIC Group portfolio, including MIDAS, KLARK TEKNIK, TURBOSOUND, BEHRINGER and BUGERA.

“I’m thrilled to see the progress on this wonderful new manufacturing facility called MUSIC Group City,” said Uli Behringer. “My dream has always been to help talented musicians reach their goals. Seeing this campus coming to fruition is gratifying – and we can hardly wait to see this place come to life!

"We have spent over 2 years blue-printing and fine-tuning every single aspect of the plant’s design. Several specialized Japanese process engineering firms have been engaged to create one of the most efficient, automated and environmentally-friendly manufacturing plants in the world. We also spent substantial resources on the industrial design, which showcases massive glass-curtains and aluminum-braced facades. We even added internal factory walkways so visitors can witness every aspect of our high-tech production – an inspiring customer experience that manufacturers, such as BMW and Volkswagen helped pioneer.”

“24 years ago, we were the first company in our industry to move manufacturing to China – and it has been an incredible learning experience," said Behringer. "It is interesting to me that most of our competitors have outsourced manufacturing, something we would never do. In-house manufacturing is the only way to control and deliver consistent quality.

Our continued investments in automation, optical and X-ray inspection devices, rigorous lifecycle testing equipment, and in-house quality assurance have resulted in first-pass rates that are among the highest in the industry. We even built a comprehensive EMC and UL-approved safety lab to do rigorous and comprehensive compliance testing that goes way beyond all regulatory requirements. As a result, we now offer a 3-year Warranty Program for all of our products.”

Undertaken in September of 2012 with a gala cornerstone ceremony, the main building will be a 3 million square foot structure supported by 2,500 support beams, with a total combined length of more than 40 miles (65 km). When complete, the US$ 70 million, 70-acre complex will include a dedicated factory space housing more than 100 automated manufacturing lines, fully automated transducer production lines, injection molding and hydro-forming facilities, plus a total “clean-air” wood products and painting pavilion. On site will also be a single-story, fully automated warehouse directly connected to an online B2B Partner Portal that allows real-time ordering and distribution.

Along with the expanded manufacturing capacity, the campus will also be home to several advanced-research facilities and training centers for employees to further develop the world-class design skills that have made MUSIC Group a highly-respected industry leader.

MUSIC Group is working closely with expert firms to maximize energy-efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint, in keeping with the company’s goal of exceptional environmental stewardship. The Company’s employees will literally call the new campus home, with as many as 5,000 living on site and taking advantage of a wealth of amenities, including a variety of dining options, on-premises childcare, medical services – and a vast array of recreational facilities.

With a 24/7 crew of 1,000 workers on-site, construction is scheduled to be completed by mid 2014.