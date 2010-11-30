Projector Lamp Services Distributor Log-In Portal Is Live

Bohemia, NY--Projector Lamp Services (PLS) delivered another enhancement to its relampit.com website. The Distributor Log-In portal is now available to distributors and dealers of Projector Lamp Services’ RelampIt! brand lamps and services.

The distributor only, password-based site offers access to PLS real-time inventory, warranty information, special pricing and monthly promotions. Distributors will be able to conduct their own product searches and determine stock availability at the touch of a button. This real time inventory search function will enable PLS dealers immediate answers to most stock and price related questions. PLS will continue to offer live support but they are hoping that the new system will offer distributors a more hands on, immediate response to their most common relamping inquiries.