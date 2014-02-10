RP Visual at DSE 2014

RP Visual Solutions (RPV) will be exhibiting at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas this week. DSE 2014 marks the second time that RP Visuals has exhibited at the show, with its visual displays and mounting solutions.

RPV rear projection screens

RP Visuals has working relationships with all major display manufacturers. RPV will be displaying the following digital signage focused products in booth #106 at DSE:

-PERCH interactive display for retail applications

-Double-sided LED display featuring Silicon Core Technology

-DNP Supernova screen ideal for ambient light environments

-Custom curved and staggered Christie MicroTile Block mount

-Unique rear-projection ‘cube’ utilizing custom content and Christie projection

-Custom kiosk containing a landscape 46” panel with touch overlay

-Integrated touch table featuring PQ Labs technology

RP Visuals has also been nominated for a DSE APEX award in the category for Business, Industry & Government. The company was nominated for their work on Christie’s Cypress lobby remodeling, which featured a complex array of Christie MicroTiles. RPV shares the nomination with the content creators on this project, Arsenal Media