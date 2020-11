Intelix has partnered with Boss A/V Solutions, and effective immediately, Boss will stock and supply Intelix hardware.

“Boss A/V is an excellent partner and resource for us,” said Cameron Smith, Intelix sales and marketing manager. “Their deep knowledge, experience, and intimacy with the professional AV market is a tremendous asset for today’s discerning integrator.”

Boss A/V Solutions was launched in 2010 as a single, all-inclusive distributor for audio-visual integrators.