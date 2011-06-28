Milestone Aids Tornado Victims

Minneapolis, MN--Milestone AV Technologies has collected 750 pounds of children’s clothing and supplies to help families affected by the recent tornado in North Minneapolis.

Through its Community Connections program, Milestone organized an employee donation drive for Kidz Klozet, a nonprofit organization supporting families with children living in Northeast Minneapolis and its surrounding neighborhoods. The organization provides gently used children’s clothing and supplies, free of charge. With the May 21 tornado in the area, Kidz Klozet experienced a steep increase in families needing assistance.

As part of the drive, Milestone matched every pound of clothing and supplies collected with a $1 donation, for a $750 gift to Kidz Klozet.

“I am continually impressed with the generosity of our employees,” said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. “Immediately after the tornado, employees looked for ways to help families in North Minneapolis and then quickly organized a drive for Kidz Klozet. In just a short period of time, they collected an incredible amount of donations for the most vulnerable victims of this devastating event.”

Kidz Klozet is led by Kelly Carlson and Cyndi Klum with the help of four regular volunteers. The organization serves more than 500 families in the community.