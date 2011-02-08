Paramount To Success

As displays and projectors continue to grow in size and scope, mount manufacturers haven’t missed beat. Most have spent their resources creating larger and more flexible products to hang AV gear in almost any location while protecting it from thieves, hiding it from sight, or shielding it from general wear and tear. With the popularity of digital signage rapidly expanding, mounts are more essential than ever. There is hardly a retail or commercial space that isn’t coupled with at least one display or projection detailing the latest information concerning the consumer. Also, as boardrooms become more about décor, a need has grown for hiding products, thus lift mounts have grown in popularity as well. As the New Year rolls along and the tradeshow season begins, display technology will be the center of attention. But behind every good display is a mount supporting the cause. Here are the latest mounts from the industry’s top manufacturers.

Da-Lite TWM Series

Da-Lite Screen Company introduces a new series of thin flat panel wall mounts. These mounts are designed are virtually invisible once installed. The TW M series is a tilting mount design and allows for adjustment from 0 to 15 degrees, while only protruding 11/16 inches from the wall at 0 degrees. The TW S series is a static mount design, which only protrudes 7/16 inches from the wall. The TW M and TW S series are available in two sizes.

Premier Mounts LMV

Premier Mounts’ new LMV video wall framing system is designed for supporting large digital signage installations. Designed for easy installation, each frame is equipped with a tilting pullout scissor mount that extends up to seven inches. Maintenance is made easy with a 30 degree service tilt to access flat-panel displays from below. The LMV is designed for the construction of large video walls with large openings in the wall frames for simple cable management.

VMP FP-XMFB

Video Mount Products’ new FP-XMFB extra medium flat panel flush wall mount holds most medium-sized flat panels from 32 to 52 inches and up to 150 pounds. Installed at only .85 inches off the wall, the FP-XMFB has been designed with new thin and light LCD and LE D panels in mind.

Peerless DS-VW760

Peerless Industries’ new Full-Service Video Wall Mount is a modular-style mount enabling 40- to 65-inch flat panel displays to be aligned without measuring. The mount pulls out and props open for display, cabling, or component servicing, allowing one technician to do the job as well as eliminating the need to dismantle the entire wall. The DS-VW760 supports many display configurations and utilizes customized wall spacers tailored to specific display models to ensure precision placement without gaps between display units.

Sanus VisionMount VLF311

The Sanus VisionMount VLF311 is a slim full-motion mount that works with 37- to 65-inch TVs weighing up to 120 pounds. The VLF311 offers a low-profile appearance with full-motion capabilities. With the VLF311, thin and standard depth LCD, plasma, and LE D TVs can be placed just 1.25-inches from the wall and extend up to 11-inches from the wall, tilt, swivel, and pan in any direction so the user always has the best viewing angle.

Chief Thinstall Series

Chief is shipping its new Thinstall low-profile swing arm wall mount for TVs 37-58 inch. Designed for use with many types of flat panel TVs, the mounts have a thin 1.5-inch profile, are easy to install, extend up to 25 inches for viewing from any angle, and support as much as 125 pounds.

Draper Scissor Lifts

Draper has redesigned its SL & SLX Series Scissor Lifts to offer easier installation, adjustment and service in the field. Five newly redesigned SL and seven newly redesigned SLX Scissor Lift models offer service positions ranging from four feet to 32 feet. The simplified design provides greater field adjustability and easier access to the motor and controls, while retaining the superior stability from Draper’s three-scissor design.

Liberty AV IC60T

Liberty AV Solutions’ IC60T is a low-profile tilt designed for use with thin, streamlined flat-panel displays. Part of the installers choice razor series, the slim IC60T safely secures 37- to 60-inch screens 0.8-inches from the wall, supports up to 100 pounds, and comes complete with all hardware necessary for mounting on wood or steel studs, as well as brick and concrete surfaces. Central among the IC60Ts features is a hand-tilt system that facilitates tilt adjustments up to 15 degrees.

ITS Enclosures viewstation

The viewstation Enclosure line of products by IT S Enclosures provides vandal proof, all-weather LCD Enclosures, protective LCD covers and kiosk enclosures solutions for digital signage protection needs. Both the viewstation LCD Enclosure and LCD CoverStation product lines are offered in most popular sizes ranging from 32- to 65-inch with custom sizes available.