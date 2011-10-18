AVI-SPL Offers Video Collaboration Webinar

TAMPA, FL--Discover how advanced video communications can improve healthcare environments by attending AVI-SPL University's upcoming webinar, "Using Video for Collaborative Community-Based Care," on Tuesday, October 18, at 1 p.m. EDT. This free webinar will be presented by Dr. Deborah A. Jeffries, who currently serves as Polycom's director of healthcare.

"During this interactive session, we'll explore the effects collaborative video has on the new healthcare model of community-based care, focusing on the impact video communications has on prevention and wellness," said Dr. Jeffries. "We'll also examine reimbursement, credentialing/privileging, and provide an insider's look at what emerging technologies are set to make a difference in the healthcare market."

As an expert in this field, Dr. Jeffries utilizes her 25 years in telemedicine, information systems, medicine, education, and physics to understand the needs of Polycom's customers, and assist the Polycom team in their efforts to deliver the best total solutions for companies and organizations around the world.

On the agenda:

-Challenges/opportunities for the healthcare market

-History of telemedicine and collaborative video

-Patient-centered care

-Electronic health records

-Prevention, wellness and accountable care

To register for the "Using Video for Collaborative Community-Based Care" webinar, visit avispl.com.