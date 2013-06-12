HARMAN’s JBL Professional CWT128 Loudspeaker Provides Wide-Angle Coverage

The What: At InfoComm 2013, HARMAN’s JBL Professional is showcasing its CWT128 loudspeaker, featuring a new design that delivers wide-angle coverage. The CWT128 features JBL’s CWT Crossfired Waveguide Technology, designed to provide horizontal coverage across a full 160 degrees.

The What Else: The CWT128’s relatively compact size and small footprint (31.94 inches H x 10.22 inches W x 11.84 inches D) take up about a third of the footprint of two speakers arranged side by side.

The CWT128 is based on JBL’s patented Crossfired Waveguide Technology, which essentially splits the waveguide in half and utilizes two compression drivers loaded in different directions. The waveguide provides off-axis response and by eliminating multiple sets of speakers that interfere with each other, overall fidelity is improved and intelligibility is increased.

The CWT128 employs two of JBL’s 2408H-1 1-inch neodymium-magnet compression drivers. A pair of 8-inch JBL SFG (Symmetrical Field Geometry) low-frequency drivers each features a copper-clad aluminum edge-wound 2.5-inch voice coil and copper-clad pole piece that improve performance by reducing voice coil inductance and distortion for smoother response, extended bass and low distortion.

The multi-ply enclosures offer multiple mounting options and feature JBL’s textured DuraFlex finish and a powder-coated steel grille backed by acoustically transparent foam. Four M10 attachment points are built in across the top and sides, and four M8 points on the rear panel accept OmniMount wall-mount brackets. The CWT128 includes covered barrier strip speaker terminals and an internal passive network and 110W 70/100V transformer. A variety of optional finishes are available including white, and JBL’s WRC and WRX weather-resistant versions.