Experiential Rotunda Opens at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

A high-tech, computer-animated, multi-dimensional Rotunda is the new entrance to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC.



Created by the Las Vegas-based Casino Arts Corporation, the Rotunda showcases original Cherokee legends depicted through video, sound and light.

The Rotunda is one of the newest features of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort $650 million dollar expansion, positioning the property as a premier gaming resort in the southeast.

According to Andy Flessas, owner of Casino Arts, Harrah’s Cherokee provided the perfect backdrop for a project of this scope. “The environment and history of the Cherokee created a canvas to apply this high-technology with a system unprecedented anywhere else. No one has ever seen anything like this Rotunda before,” said Flessas.