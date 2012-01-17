Almo Offers New Edge Blending Webinar

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV is offering a new AV webinar to focus on edge blending, a new projector technique that visually combines several projected images to make a seamless, single image.

Registration is now open for the “The Fundamentals of Edge Blending,” scheduled for Wednesday, January 18 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST. An encore session will also be available on February 16 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST and the presentation will be available live on the Spring 2012 leg of Almo Pro AV’s E4 AV training and networking tour.

“We are starting our webinar series with a fresh round of sessions developed to help our partners differentiate from the competition with techniques that add significance and creativity to an install,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “Edge blending is a topic that has not been widely addressed, yet it can have so much impact on the overall effectiveness of an application.”

“Edge blending is part art, part science and definitely a craft to be learned,” said Alan Brawn, principal of Brawn Consulting and presenter for the webinar. “It addresses two growing markets: digital signage and rental & staging. Edge blending allows integrators in these markets to create incredible images that are otherwise not possible. In simple terms, this gives the creative side of the AV world another tool to leave a lasting impression on viewers.”