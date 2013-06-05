RP Visual Solutions Releases Mobile Matrix Portable Display

The What: RP Visual Solutions (RPV) has launched a new solution in their panel matrix line of products—the Mobile Matrix.

The What Else: The RPMM Mobile Matrix comes pre-assembled, ready for four flat panel Displays, and ships in its own durable road case. The Mobile Matrix’s design aims for quick set-up and tear-down, usually taking less than 5 minutes. Panels can be left installed for shipping as well. It comes in two variations—one configured for 46” panels, and another designed for 55” displays. Once set up, the bottom of the panel has a minimum height of 29’ from the floor, with a maximum height of 42” when fully deployed. Once in the fully raised position, the dual panel doors can be swung open to either a flat 180 degree orientation, or positioned anywhere in between, enabling the system to be powered up for use.

“For anyone doing 2x2 product demos, tradeshows, or customer presentations on a regular basis—this display solution is a must see at InfoComm,” said Product Specialist Shaun O’Brien.