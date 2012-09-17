Atlona Kicks Off Connect U Tour 2012

Atlona has kicked off its Connect U Tour 2012.

Right off the heels of a successful CEDIA EXPO 2012, including an EXC!TE Award win and recognition as a finalist for a CEDIA Best New Product award, Atlona is going on tour, hitting 23 cities in 53 days as part of its Connect U Tour 2012. The Connect U Tour is focused on delivering valuable and in-depth hands-on training with Atlona's latest HDBaseT products to ensure its partners, installers, and integrators are the first to be fully educated on its AV connectivity solutions.

The training will also focus on the benefits of HDBaseT and Digital Interactive Interface for Video and Audio (DiiVA) network technology.

The Connect U Tour commences September 17, from Atlona's headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA, and will make 22 more stops across the United States — including one in Canada — before returning to California on November 8.