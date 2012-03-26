Avnet to Host Digital Signage Open House

Avnet, an IT distributor, is hosting a digital signage open house at its Global Solutions Center in Chandler, Ariz., on April 9. Open to all partners and suppliers, the digital open house will include 41 different digital displays and 15 different solutions.

Intel estimates that by 2015, approximately 22 million digital signs will be powered by 10 million media players. Avnet will showcase solutions including a 16 ft video wall, touch screens, interactive white boards, glass-free 3D displays, and digital table tops.