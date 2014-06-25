2014 Rental & Staging Product Awards Winners

The 2014 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Product Awards were announced and presented at the InfoComm show in Las Vegas on June 16th, recognizing the most innovative products released last year. The past year was a particularly fertile one for the staging market, and the Rental & Staging New Product Award competition reflected that health, as the crop of entries set records for the most products entered. The program, administered by S&VC/Rental & Staging Systems magazine in conjunction with InfoComm, covers important applications from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events.

The Award categories this year, with this year’s winners:

Rachel Karnani, Product Manager of Large-screen Displays at NEC, with their award at the NEC booth at InfoComm

Jan Huewel, of coolux, with the company's Rental & Staging Award at InfoComm

Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market:

• JBL Professional VTX V20 Loudspeaker

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:

• Dan Dugan Sound Design, Dugan-VN16 Automixing Card for Avid Venue Consoles

Best Video Projection Product– High Lumen or Laser:

• Digital Projection International, HIGHlite LASER

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:

• Panasonic, PT-DZ870U DLP Projector

Best Flat Panel Display– Rugged/Outdoor Display:

• NEC Display Solutions, P703 LED/LCD Display

Best LED-backlit LCD Display:

• LG Electronics USA, 55-inch Super Narrow Bezel 3D Video Wall

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:

• Analog Way, Ascender 48 / ASC4806

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product:

• Roland Systems Group, Roland VR-50HD Multi-Format AV Mixer

Best Projection Screen:

• AV Stumpfl, Curve

Best 4K/UHD Video Processing Product:

• coolux GmbH, coolux Pandoras Box QUAD SERVER Version 5.5

Best Rental Management Software:

• IntelliEvent Lightning Enterprise

Best General AV Product:

• Gefen, Wireless for HDMI 60Ghz/GTV-WHD-60G

Best Show Control or Presentation Product:

• Barco, ClickShare Inside

Best Digital Signage Product– Media Player:

• Dataton AB, WATCHPAX 2