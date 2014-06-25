2014 Rental & Staging Product Awards Winners

- The 2014 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Product Awards were announced and presented at the InfoComm show in Las Vegas on June 16th, recognizing the most innovative products released last year. The past year was a particularly fertile one for the staging market, and the Rental & Staging New Product Award competition reflected that health, as the crop of entries set records for the most products entered. The program, administered by S&VC/Rental & Staging Systems magazine in conjunction with InfoComm, covers important applications from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events.
- The Award categories this year, with this year’s winners:
Rachel Karnani, Product Manager of Large-screen Displays at NEC, with their award at the NEC booth at InfoComm
Jan Huewel, of coolux, with the company's Rental & Staging Award at InfoComm
Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market:
• JBL Professional VTX V20 Loudspeaker
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:
• Dan Dugan Sound Design, Dugan-VN16 Automixing Card for Avid Venue Consoles
Best Video Projection Product– High Lumen or Laser:
• Digital Projection International, HIGHlite LASER
Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:
• Panasonic, PT-DZ870U DLP Projector
Best Flat Panel Display– Rugged/Outdoor Display:
• NEC Display Solutions, P703 LED/LCD Display
Best LED-backlit LCD Display:
• LG Electronics USA, 55-inch Super Narrow Bezel 3D Video Wall
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:
• Analog Way, Ascender 48 / ASC4806
Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product:
• Roland Systems Group, Roland VR-50HD Multi-Format AV Mixer
Best Projection Screen:
• AV Stumpfl, Curve
Best 4K/UHD Video Processing Product:
• coolux GmbH, coolux Pandoras Box QUAD SERVER Version 5.5
Best Rental Management Software:
• IntelliEvent Lightning Enterprise
Best General AV Product:
• Gefen, Wireless for HDMI 60Ghz/GTV-WHD-60G
Best Show Control or Presentation Product:
• Barco, ClickShare Inside
Best Digital Signage Product– Media Player:
• Dataton AB, WATCHPAX 2