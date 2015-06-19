Projection's New Gig

We hear all the time from our end-users how they don’t want to see two-piece projection on our systems designs; they want the large format display. To many end-users, projection seems like an old, antiquated technology. At this year's, InfoComm show, there have been a couple of new projection technologies that have been bring the sexy back to projection.

Not only has extreme projection mapping been gigantic, but companies like Christie are pushing the boundaries with their projection mapping technologies and content management firms like Datatron AB are breaking the mold with mind blowing imagery delivery systems. We’ve all seen projection mapping but at a show like InfoComm, it’s harder to grab the attention of integrators as they walk around the show. The quality of the mapping has now gotten to a point where it will stop people like us in our tracks and that’s saying a lot. Datatron was showing their systems that are making graphics visually hoping of the undulating walls of their display.



https://instagram.com/p/4Hc0WnKtsf/?taken-by=oavmattdscott



LED projectors have been the buzz for the last few years but I’ve always felt that they haven’t lived up to their true potential yet, but that changed for me at the Digital Projection booth. I had the opportunity to look at their new 4K LED projector tucked away in the back of their booth! It is the first LED projection system that I’m actually blown away by. It has colour rendering that I just haven’t seen before and may very well be the best colour reproduction I have ever seen from a two-piece projection system. When you’re seated in a light-controlled environment, it is like you are looking out a window. I can't wait to see how this projection technology progresses from here.

https://instagram.com/p/4HkRcpKtrd/?taken-by=oavmattdscott