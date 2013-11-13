Bringing the Anti-Piracy Fight to a School Near You

The Motion Picture Association of America, major internet service providers, and the RIAA are rallying together to support a new initiative to educate elementary school students about digital media piracy and copyright law.

Taking a page from the "Scared Straight!" playbook, the MPAA is promoting the nascent plan as a smart way to educate kids about the dangers of stealing digital media assets. The long-term goal is to create an ethical culture of fair play where everyone respects — and plays by — the rules. Piracy is theft, curriculum supporters argue, so doesn't it make sense to teach students about it before they become high-tech hooligans?



Read the rest of my blog, and join in the debate, here.

