Countdown to InfoComm: Display Market Conference New Focus

Display Search’s Digital Signage Conference at InfoComm, Super Tuesday, has always been a very interesting look at numbers and market research and trends. It returns this year, but with a new name and new focus: the “FPD Conference at InfoComm: Displays in Professional Markets."

I recently caught up with Todd Fender of Display Search, and asked him to cut to the chase for our readers/InfoComm attendees: what’s new and different at the conference this time, aside from the new name?

Keene: The "Digital Signage conference" has been held at InfoComm for several years. What's different about the FPD conference this year?

Todd Fender: Based on survey feedback from past attendees, we shifted focus away from manufacturers/vendors speaking at the event to end users, distributors, and integrators. We feel this has the potential to change the conference dynamic from a vendor push to a channel pull perspective.

As a continuation of what we saw at DSE 2013 and in conjunction with InfoComm, the NPD DisplaySearch FPD Conference will focus more attention on the vertical markets that are utilizing digital signage solutions.

Additionally, we will begin to talk about and discuss displays being used in “Professional Markets” (vertical markets) – not necessarily used for digital signage applications. We believe there is both growth and profit potential for those who focus their efforts here.

Tied to this topic, we will have two distributors speaking on the initiatives they have developed and implemented to focus on vertical markets.

Keene: I noticed a somewhat different flavor in the line up of Presenters…

Todd Fender: At least one, if not two, of the three keynote speakers most likely have never been heard by the AV/IT industry.

Most, if not all, will touch on how their customer’s personal mobile devices will be able to interact with the company’s digital signage solutions (deeply immersive and interactive technologies).

Brandon McNulty, Managing Director and CTO of International Speedway Corporation (ISC). ISC owns/operates 13 of the nation’s premier motorsports entertainment facilities (including Daytona International Speedway), which in total, have approximately 900,000 grandstand seats and 500 suites.

Daytona International Speedway is a 54 year old track and there are currently talks and plans of renovation – Huge AV/IT opportunity!

David Storm, Director Broadcast Technology & Services, Orlando Magic.

The Amway Center isn’t just another arena. As the home to the National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic — as well as to collegiate basketball, arena football, indoor soccer, concerts, hockey, circuses, stage shows and exhibitions — the Amway Center is the most technically advanced sports and live event venue in North America. The $380 million facility is the centerpiece of an effort by the City of Orlando to revitalize the west side of its downtown area, build on the city’s legacy of sports and entertainment and attract premier national events.

Keene: Display Search is all about data, about market research. Any hints at surprising things we’ll hear on Tuesday?

Todd Fender: PDP (plasma) public displays held 41% of market in 2010; this is estimated to be close to 0% by 2017.

LED Backlighting becomes dominant technology for Public Displays: Within 15-months (Jan ’12 – Mar ’13), Public Displays with LED backlights increased from 37% of the market to 73%.

“Commercial-grade” public display panel manufactures shifting production to larger screens to optimize mother glass sizes and increase revenues and profits. Some traditional sizes may no longer be available in next few years, only “TV-grade”. Impacts? Concerns?

Keene: Seems like you have more input from all camps, not just vendors and dealers?

Todd Fender: We have a great line-up of end-users, distributors and integrators.

Integrators will provide a “Case Study” type of presentation about past digital signage/large screen installations and explain what they learned and teach attendees what to look out for/avoid and what worked well.

In the panel discussion, integrators will briefly talk about their current projects and will then have a chance to comment on if and when some of the newer technologies will be implemented in their customer’s digital signage solutions. Larger Displays (65”+), 4K Displays, 3D Displays, Public Displays interacting with Mobile Devices, Touch and Interactivity, Transparent Displays, etc.

They will also explain where they are putting their emphasis and focus on for the next 5 years.

From these sessions, attendees will be able to decide if their strategy is on the right track or if they need to adjust in order to be successful in the future.