Yamaha Professional Audio Expands Sales Team

- Yamaha Corporation of America, Professional Audio division has appointed Dennis Dillinger to the position of district manager for the expanding commercial installation solutions (CIS) sales team. The dedicated team serves the sound reinforcement integrator, contractor, and CIS dealer base to provide effective systems for the commercial, retail, and corporate markets.
- “Dennis Dillinger brings a wealth of audiovisual experience to the CIS sales force,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager, Yamaha Professional Audio division. “He is a tremendous asset to the team, and as we move forward, will help strengthen our share of the market.”
- Most recently, Dillinger held the position of Western regional sales manager for Brightline and has had very successful sales positions working for RGB Spectrum and Premier Mounts.
- Based in San Diego, CA, Dillinger reports to Randy Riebe, sales manager for CIS products and covers the new Western CIS territory comprised of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, and Hawaii.
- “Dennis is a very welcome addition to the CIS team as we continue to expand our presence in the commercial installation market,” said Paul Furtkamp, director of sales, Commercial Audio and NEXO systems.
