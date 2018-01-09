Vin Bruno Discusses His Latest Foray, Running AllTecPro



Name: Vin Bruno

Position: President

Company: AlltecPro

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail?

Vin Bruno: I am the president of AlltecPro, and we are a manufacturer and provider of consumer technology and professional audio-video products for commercial and residential applications. We work with everyone integrating and installing technology for corporate, education, construction, healthcare, government, hospitality, worship, venues, and home markets. AllTecPro cares for all clients regardless of experience or project size—we serve all who deploy technology.

My position entails all facets of leading an organization including: team building, development of products and solutions, customer care, business development, strategic planning, and execution.

SCN: What are your responsibilities?

VB: I am responsible for executing on our directives for our staff, clients, and stakeholders, as well as continuously practicing our core values for success and our guiding principles for leadership at AlltecPro.

Our mission is to provide quality products and solutions to our customers with exceptional service and value. To do so, our staff is directed to work together to create a culture based on direct, open, and honest communication with each other, our customers, partners, vendors, and key alliances. Our team will continually innovate, learn, adapt and improve. In my role, I will make sure all of this happens.

When it comes to our clients, I am responsible for ensuring exceptional experiences for simplified technology lifestyles. We are going to do this by being a place where technology integrators and consumers come for high-quality technology products; I’ll work with our staff to professionally design, install, upgrade, repair, monitor, and manage technology.

All of this will be managed by our guiding leadership principle: provide vision, leadership, and clear direction; provide inspiration; make people feel valued, important, and appreciated; establish an environment of continuous improvement; provide opportunities for people to grow personally and professionally; care and act with compassion; and behave ethically.

SCN: How long have you been at this position?

VB: We’ve been working as a team to create plans for AlltecPro since June 2017. I officially became president on December 29, 2017.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your new role?

VB: I have been proudly serving commercial and residential AV integrators for my entire 34-year career.

SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

VB: At AlltecPro, we are most passionate about serving all those that deploy technology, including those that do it themselves in commercial and residential environments. We are the absolute best in the world at organizing technology products, audio/video products, and solutions in an easy-to-find and purchase format. We will monetize AlltecPro by working with industry associations such as AVIXA, CTA, CEDIA, NAHB, NARI, IEC NKBA, NAR, PHCA, CompTIA, and others to assist our customers with driving business and profitability.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge that you face?

VB: My greatest challenge is time. I want to do it all and each and every day flies by so quickly.

SCN: Where do you see the AV market heading?

VB: The AV market is the technology market, and it is ubiquitous. Our clients include technology integrators, AV dealers, consultants, facilities managers, IT professionals, electrical contractors, electricians, plumbers, HVAC installers, builders, designers, architects, teachers, and homeowners. Even plumbers are connecting to the network and we, as an industry, need to support them and all other tradesmen. I see our market expanding exponentially.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from AllTecPro on the AV front?

VB: Look out for our new AV LinkPro!

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

VB: AlltecPro will continually update our product offerings so that our website (www.AllTecPro.com) will be recognized as “the Purchasing Manager’s Purchasing Manager.” Custom cables, panels, and manufacturing design and delivery services to meet a customer’s requirements are never a problem. Custom services are our opportunity for us to serve the needs of the market.

The products and services we currently provide to our customers include: digital signage players, projectors, 4K switchers, AV-over-IP distribution products, wireless presentation systems, interactive whiteboards, racks, motorized shades, etc. The list and possibilities are endless.

AlltecPro works with thousands of independent integrators around the world that professionally design, install, upgrade, repair, monitor, and manage technology for their customers, resulting in exceptional experiences and simplified technology workplace environments and personal lifestyles. AlltecPro will connect our customers that want to purchase design, installation, and integration services with these independent integrators.