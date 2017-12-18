Vaddio Launches DocCAM 20 HDBT In-Ceiling Document Camera

- Vaddio has launched the DocCAM 20 HDBT Camera, a new high definition, recessed in-ceiling overhead document camera which features 20x optical zoom and high-definition 1080p/60Hz resolution.
- DocCAM 20 HDBT features a 59.5-degree horizontal field of view to capture more of the tabletop in the camera view. Its laser dot alignment feature frames the subject matter quickly and easily with a remote control.
- With its USB 3.0 output, end users can send uncompressed, high resolution video over USB by pairing with the OneLINK AV Bridge AV Interface. It has a web-based user interface for remote configuration, management, and control. Users can automatically or manually adjust image color, shading, backlight, and wide dynamic range to optimize color for various settings.
- Equipped with a OneLINK HDBaseT port, the DocCAM easily connects to Vaddio’s OneLINK extension systems or other HDBaseT-compatible devices to simplify cabling installation and extend video, power, control and network up to 328 feet (100m).
- The Bottom Line: The DocCAM 20 HDBT Camera is designed for use in higher education classrooms, board rooms, city council chambers and courtrooms, or settings where getting a clear overhead picture is required for presentations.