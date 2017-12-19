SDVoE Announces Partner Consultant Program

The SDVoE Alliance has announced its SDVoE Partner Consultant Program for leaders in the field of AV over IP and experts in the design and architecture of SDVoE systems. The goal of the program is to provide guidance to integrators, installers, and end users in leveraging the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry, and security.

HyperSphere Limited is the lead consultant participating in the alliance program. Systems architect Frank Sheehan, CEO of HyperSphere, is the lead participant in the program along with Lee Payne, the company’s director of technology. They have more than 30 years’ experience within the field of AV over IP and will help define the role of consultants in the SDVoE ecosystem. SDVoE partner consultants will generate materials such as case studies, design specifications, and best practices guidelines.

“The SDVoE Partner Consultant Program is the next step in ensuring integrators and end users can take full advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise—and for the first time, to deliver AV and data on a converged infrastructure,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Working with registered SDVoE partner consultants will give them the confidence to take advantage of all that SDVoE technology and AV over IP have to offer over traditional approaches such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.”