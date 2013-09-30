Digital Projection International Announces TITAN 1080p LED 3D

The What: Digital Projection International (DPI) announced the TITAN 1080p LED 3D, the world’s first combination of 3-chip DLP imaging and solid-state LED illumination.
- The What Else: Utilizing Texas Instruments’ DarkChip DLP technology, DPI’s new TITAN 1080p LED 3D merges the long-recognized precision and power of the TITAN product line with the stunning color space and black levels of LED illumination. The TITAN LED’s 2,000 lumen specification separates it from all other purely LED driven displays, yet understates the perceived image brightness and clarity delivered. In addition to the higher brightness, the TITAN LED enlists DPI’s Lifetime Illumination platform, providing a virtually maintenance-free imaging solution that never requires a lamp replacement.
- The Bottom Line: DPI’s Lifetime Illumination certification ensures that their LED projectors will deliver many years of consistent, engaging and virtually maintenance-free imagery for the application in which they’re installed.