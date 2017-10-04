AVI-SPL Acquires Sharp’s AV, Expands Coverage in Canada

- AVI-SPL has acquired Canadian integration firm Sharp’s Audio Visual, expanding the reach of its AV and collaboration technology solutions services in Canada.
- Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sharp’s has eight locations across six provinces in Canada. Founded in 1923, the company ranked 31st in SCN’s 2016 Top 50 Systems Integrators, with $36.9 million in commercial AV revenue and more than 1,000 installations in 2016.
- “Our goal was to substantially increase our local presence and resources throughout Canada, to provide best-in-class services and responsiveness for our customers, while further enhancing our global delivery capabilities to assure a consistent customer experience worldwide,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “The Sharp’s team brings vast experience, talent, and reach to our team, and I am incredibly excited to have them joining our AVI-SPL family.”
- Following the merger announcement, current Sharp’s’ customers will be provided 24/7 global helpdesk support and new remote monitoring and management capabilities via AVI-SPL’s Unify ME Symphony platform to proactively assess the health and usage of their collaborative environments worldwide. The companies’ unification will form the industry’s most certified team of engineers and technicians in Canada and worldwide, a valuable offering that intrigued each firm from the beginning.
- “We were eager to jump on this exceptional opportunity to enhance our local offering, and to provide a truly global solution for our multinational customers based in Canada,” said Jeff Faber, president and CEO of Sharp’s. “We are looking forward to the new capabilities and experiences we’ll be able to provide for our customers.”