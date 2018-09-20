Zytronic, Cryptera Release Touch Screen With Secure PIN Entry

The What: Zytronic has unveiled a new version of its rugged, customized touch screens is now available to support secure PIN entry applications via its development partner, Cryptera. The new PCI PTS (PIN Transaction Security) compliant product, named CryptoTouch Unattended has been co-developed with Cryptera.

The What Else: Cryptera CryptoTouch Unattended is available in any design of Zytronic touch sensors between 10 – 24” diagonal, enabling authenticated payments to be handled completely via the touch screen in ATMs, kiosks, and other payment terminals without the need for a separate encrypting mechanical PIN pad (EPP).

The Bottom Line: The solution includes an Encrypted Touch Controller and a Secure Touch sensor purpose-designed to meet PCI 3.x and EMV requirements. CryptoTouch Unattended links with a Secure Chip and PIN or Contactless Card Reader in order to allow support for offline PIN verification.