Zoom Rooms Certified: Audio-Technica Assures High-Quality Conferencing

Big news from Audio-Technica (opens in new tab). The ATND1061DAN Ceiling Array has been certified for use with Zoom Rooms as part of a Q-SYS (opens in new tab) system that includes the Q-SYS Core 110f processor, AD-C4T ceiling-mount loudspeaker, SPA Series amplifiers, and the I/O-USB Bridge peripheral.

“The Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN provides Q-SYS with high-quality room audio capture and dependable and accurate talker position data for dependable camera positioning," said Kurt Van Scoy, Audio-Technica U.S. executive director of product management. "And now that this combination of products has been certified for use with Zoom Rooms, installers and end users have a turnkey, scalable solution at their fingertips, assuring professional, next-level audio in a collaboration environment; simplifying and streamlining the conferencing AV experience.”

Partnering with Q-SYS streamlines network configuration and control, resulting in a simplified integration and setup process for installers and end users. With this new certified offering, users can take advantage of the flexible and scalable Q-SYS audio, video and control Platform and have confidence in clear and articulate audio quality, rejection of unwanted sounds, and the option to trigger camera position presets using the real-time positioning data from the ATND1061DAN.

Deployed in high-impact spaces spanning from executive boardrooms to lecture halls, the ATND1061DAN ceiling array microphone delivers clear voice to the far end, even with multiple talkers via digital Dante audio outputs. Additionally, with the simplified integration to Q-SYS, the new Q-SYS Control plugin enables control of an Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN microphone, including the ability to mute, trigger the LED, load presets stored in the main unit, and monitor connection status from a Q-SYS network touch screen controller.