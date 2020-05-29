Zoom Hires First Chief Diversity Officer

Zoom has hired Damien Hooper-Campbell as its first Chief Diversity Officer.

Damien Hooper-Campbell (Image credit: Zoom)

“Our core value as a company is to care—we care for our community, our customers, our company, our teammates, and ourselves," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Damien embodies this key part of our culture. Not only does he care deeply, he puts it into action, building programs and relationships, and developing initiatives that reflect that value. Diversity and inclusion are everyone’s responsibility, but I know that Damien will work with all of us to make Zoom an innovator in this area, which will make our culture, platform, and communities even stronger."

Hooper-Campbell will lead the design and implementation of Zoom’s global diversity and inclusion strategy with a focus on its current and future employees and its products. He will also be responsible for establishing Zoom’s university recruiting program and initiatives.

“I was first drawn to the virtual, yet authentic and human connections that Zoom’s platform is enabling around the world," added Hooper-Campbell. "It is this level of human connectivity that sits at the heart of diversity and inclusion. In spending time with the Zoom team, I can tell that this is a group of people who place the value of caring for their communities, their customers, and each other at the forefront of the decisions they make for Zoom and its products."

Hooper-Campbell brings over 15 years of expertise in diversity and inclusion, leadership and management coaching, recruiting, community engagement, and finance to this role. He was most recently the Chief Diversity Officer for eBay, and previously was Global Head of Diversity for Uber and a Diversity Strategist at Google.