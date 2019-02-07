The What: ZeeVee has introduced its latest ZyPer Management Platform, enhancing its entire AVoIP product line with features providing improved performance, functionality, and administration.

ZeeVee releases ZyPer Management Platform 2.0 for AVoIP product lines

The What Else: The ZyPer Management Platform 2.0 includes new multiview capabilities, tools for more rapid deployment, APIs for the industry’s most popular third-party control systems, expanded administration functions for user access and security, and the ability to configure and control video walls as large as 81 screens. It is designed for use with video networks employing ZeeVee ZyPer4K, ZyPerUHD and ZyPerHD product lines.

Among the key features of the ZyPer Management Platform 2.0 are: Fast multiview transitions for implementing picture-in-picture functionality; ability to send compressed audio in Fast-Switched mode as well as Genlocked mode; increased maximum videowall size to 9x9 from 5x5, as well as support for custom wall sizes such as 6x3; all encoders and decoders can be set up in a single text-based configuration grid for faster system set up and monitoring; independent routing of RS232 and IR signals on ZyPerUHD to any place, anytime (encoder to decoder); ability to save and restore server database of system configuration, encoder/decoder set up, as well as wall and multiview parameters; and New/updated zone commands that can be managed from the API, which is a benefit to those not using ZeeVee’s GUI.

In addition, Michaels said the new API includes software modules for accommodating control systems from Crestron, Barco Overture, Control4, RTI and Q-SYS, as well as continued support for SAVI and DTVGameControl.

The Bottom Line: For existing customers, the ZyPer Management Platform 2.0 is available via download at ZeeVee.com. New customers installing ZyPer networks will be immediately equipped with the new firmware.

The updated ZyPer Management Platform will be on display at ZeeVee’s ISE 2019 booth (10-S130, Hall 10) in Amsterdam.