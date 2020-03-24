You’ve moved your course online, but is it impactful? (University Business)

"With colleges and universities closing in response to the COVID-19 virus, many are turning to online instruction, and instructors who have never taught online coursework or used a Learning Management System, for instance, will be forced to adapt quickly."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As courses go online, a little bit of guidance and insight can make a big difference and help instructors deliver an engaging experience. Don't miss these tips from University Business — they could help instructors at your institution male the transition.