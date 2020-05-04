Yorkville Sound Manufactures Ventilators During COVID-19 Pandemic

Yorkville Sound is now dedicating its engineering and manufacturing expertise to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with Starfish Medical, Yorkville’s design team is engaged in an open-source ventilator design project, with a goal of increasing the availability of ventilators in Canada.

“Our design and manufacturing team is very excited to be part of the solution during this unprecedented time.” said Steve Long, president, Yorkville Sound. “We’re providing circuit-board design and layout, as well as the assembly of the control panel for the ventilator project. Our capable facility is quite nimble, and we are able to produce finished results quickly and with accuracy. We are dedicated to help flatten the curve and provide much needed equipment for our country’s healthcare professionals.”

“What better contributor to a Canadian emergency ventilator program than Yorkville Sound, whose manufacturing and production ingenuity established them at the top of the music and professional sound industry," added John Walmsley, executive vice president of strategic relationships at Starfish Medical. "Like other industrial contributors, Yorkville stepped in and got us the parts we needed fast.”

Yorkville Sound’s collaboration with Starfish Medical is an answer to the government of Canada’s call to action to Canadian businesses and manufacturers to help deliver critical health supplies to fight the COVID‑19 pandemic.

This particular ventilator project is inspired by The Winnipeg Ventilator, a project designed for ICU use and among the easiest in the world to bring into high-volume production. More information on this ventilator design can be found here: https://thewinnipegventilator.com

