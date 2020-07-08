Yes, Your Zoom Teaching Can Be First-Rate (Inside Higher Ed)

"When I hear people talking about college teaching on Zoom, I sense the unspoken assumption that Zoom is a poor substitute for classroom instruction most of the time. But as teachers, we must think critically about that assumption. If all we do is point a camera at ourselves doing what we do in the classroom, it’s true that the result can be second best. But when we plan our teaching from the ground up for Zoom, it can be a setting for outstanding pedagogy."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For some faculty, shifting their teaching approach to work via videoconference is daunting, but it doesn't have to be. This Inside Higher Ed article shares advice to keep online classes active and engaging for all.