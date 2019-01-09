Yamaha UC Prepares Higher Education Technology Managers for Growth in Distance Learning at ISE 2019

Yamaha Unified Communications director of EMEA Philip Stanley will lead an instructional session at ISE 2019. The session, part of the Standing Conference for Heads of Media Services (SCHOMS) UK Higher Education Hosted Buyer Programme, will take place on Feb. 6 at 1:55 p.m. in room G001 and G002 at RAI Amsterdam.

The session will examine how videoconferencing solutions can deliver clear, high-quality remote learning experiences from any smart device or PC, no matter where they’re located.

“Unified communication applications are becoming an ever-more-pervasive platform for enabling learning outside a physical classroom,” said Stanley. “This has added more responsibilities for tech managers whose job it is to build the infrastructure to support this change and select equipment that will ensure the best audio and video quality experience for participants. In this session, we’ll help navigate common challenges, ways to address them, and UC requirements to create the best remote learning environment.”

Stanley will share the timeline of videoconferencing capabilities, discussing how dedicated hardware coupled with sophisticated and affordable UC platforms allowed enterprises to successfully bridge remote participants together, and he’ll show how these same tools can be used by higher education institutions to enable learning.

This presentation will explore the solutions that will replicate the high-quality conferencing capabilities that technology managers can use in their classrooms. The 30-minute session will conclude with a Q&A.