Yamaha UC Announces Make Waves Partner Award Winners

Yamaha UC VP of sales and marketing, Mike Fitch announces the winners of the first annual Make Waves Awards.

Yamaha Unified Communications is recognizing its partners for solving challenges, accomplishing great things, thinking outside the box, and making waves with Yamaha UC solutions with the first annual Make Waves Partner Awards.

"2020 brought a lot of unexpected challenges in uncertain times, but it was amazing to see the response of our partners," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "These awards honor their innovation, hard work, and dedication to delivering superior quality and service."

Yamaha's 2021 Make Waves Partner Award Honorees include:

Rising Star: Taurus Technologies

Honored with Yamaha's Rising Star Award, Taurus Technologies was hot out of the gate getting its teams trained and ready to use Yamaha UC solutions to help its customers overcome challenges with COVID-19 this past year.

Biggest Growth %: Howard Technology Solutions

For biggest growth percentage, Howard Technology Solutions accomplished tremendous growth year over year selling Yamaha UC solutions

Social Impact: Draxxon

Recognized for its social impact, Draxxon implemented the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar in its mobile command centers, allowing essential organizations to remain working during the COVID-19 pandemic, while practicing social distancing and safety protocols.

Engagement: Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems always comes to the table committed to furthering its relationship with Yamaha, earning the company Yamaha's Make Waves Engagement Partner Award. The company's engagement led to a new offering: The Concierge Station featuring Yamaha's CS-700.

Consultant of the Year: Shen, Milson & Wilke

Yamaha's Make Waves Consultant of the Year, Shen, Milson & Wilke was paramount in providing early-on consultation for Yamaha's new solution, ADECIA.

Collaboration: Ford AV

Ford AV earned the Collaboration Award for the company's commitment to being incredibly collaborative with Yamaha's teams, whether it be sharing customer feedback, providing insights, or working together on a project.

ADECIA First: Amteck

Amteck made waves with the very first sale of Yamaha's ADECIA Ceiling Audio Solution.

Advocate of the Year: Dan Zimmer

Yamaha's Advocate of the Year Award Winner, Dan Zimmer of distributor Datavisual Marketing is always touting Yamaha UC on social and is always the first to share Yamaha updates.

AV Education Hero: Trox

Trox earned Yamaha's AV Education Hero Award for providing guidance and education solutions to institutions facing challenges with new remote and hybrid learning styles. Utilizing Yamaha's products, the company was able to help enhance these new environments and keep learning going.

Software Partner of the Year: Zoom

Zoom's response to the pandemic has been inspiring. As Yamaha's software partner of the year, Zoom added two more Yamaha products to its certified portfolio this year with the YVC-330 Portable USB & Bluetooth Conference Phone and ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar.