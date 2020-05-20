Yamaha Expands Professional Audio Lineup with Rivage PM5 and Rivage PM3 Digital Mixing Systems

The What: Yamaha Corporation has added to its pro audio lineup with the launch of the Rivage PM5 and Rivage PM3 Digital Mixing Systems, giving sound engineers choice and flexibility to deliver sound in a broad range of applications.

Yamaha Rivage PM5 (Image credit: Yamaha)

The What Else: The systems feature new CS-R5 and CS-R3 control surfaces, along with the DSP-RX and DSP-RX-EX DSP engines. These refinements add new levels of versatility and scalability to the Yamaha Rivage PM series.

The CS-R5 control surface for Rivage PM5 systems features three large touch screens and a condensed selected channel section that contribute to smooth intuitive operation. The physical depth of the console has been significantly reduced for more comfortable operation and improved sight lines.

Yamaha Rivage PM3 (Image credit: Yamaha)

[ Read more about the Rivage update on Pro Sound News: Exclusive: Yamaha Launches Rivage PM5, PM3 Desks, DSPs and More, by Clive Young, May 20, 2020 ]

The CS-R3 control surface for Rivage PM3 systems packs full Rivage PM series functionality and performance into a console that is 45-inches wide, making it the most compact console in the series. Both new control surfaces feature the same fader configuration as the rest of the RIVAGE PM series, with three bays of 12 faders each.

Firmware version 4.0 for the entire Rivage PM series will be released simultaneously with the Rivage PM5 and PM3 hardware. Version 4 gives a significant channel count increase the CSD-R7 PM7 system by bumping the input count from 120 to 144 inputs and the matrix output jumps from 24 to 36. The mix output count remains at 60 but inputs can be sent directly to matrix outputs.

The Bottom Line: The Rivage PM5 and firmware version 4.0 are scheduled for release by summer this year. The Rivage PM3 will be ready by fall.

Yamaha says it will continue to work with third parties to add plugins like the Eventide SP2016 reverb included with this firmware release.