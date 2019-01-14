Yamaha Creates "Perfect Systems" in New Commercial Audio Display at NAMM 2019

Yamaha Commercial Audio will exhibit in the ACC North Hall for the first time at NAMM 2019. The booth will feature Rivage PM Digital Audio Consoles—the brand’s Dante integration and wireless microphone control—on the company’s CL and QL digital audio consoles, the latest NEXO speaker systems, Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product, L2 switches, and networking applications.

“Yamaha Professional Audio looks to offer our customers even more elegant integrated solutions this year,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager. “The theme is 'Creating Perfect Systems' and this will serve as an aspirational goal for the Yamaha team to exceed our customers’ pro audio system needs in terms of operability, network connectivity, system control, and, of course, our legendary sound quality, reliability, and support. We want our professional customers to feel complete confidence creating a system with our products.”

The 2019 Winter NAMM Show will also mark the show’s debut of the Yamaha DZR Dante speaker line and new Dante enabled L2 switches.

For more information on Yamaha Commercial Audio products, visit Booth #17819 in the Pro Audio Hall.