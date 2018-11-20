XR-Based Learning: How Institutions Engage Through Immersive Experiences (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Immersive, multisensory experiences can draw students and faculty into other realms, beyond the limitations of the physical world. Not unlike today's popular escape rooms, in these scenarios, learners may have to solve complex puzzles or improvise with found elements—sometimes while communicating with others who are also engaged in the virtual environment. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tapping into the power of immersive technologies can boost engagement as well as retention through its experiential nature. Read how extended reality is making new kinds of learning experiences possible.