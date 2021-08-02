Xilica Launches Gio Series for BYOM

The What: Xilica is launching Xilica Gio, a range of three networked endpoints for bridging personal devices to installed AV systems. The initial Xilica Gio series features three Dante interface products for USB, Bluetooth and XLR connectivity within collaborative and reconfigurable AV environments. All three Xilica Gio interfaces will drive greater adoption of bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) strategies and extend the use of installed AV systems in a variety of networked AV environments.

The What Else: Xilica Gio USB extends USB audio from in-room PCs, laptops, or UC peripherals within a meeting space or classroom. Installed underneath a table or behind the display, Gio USB transports two-way USB audio over Ethernet using Dante technology. Xilica Gio Bluetooth provides a similar wireless, networked AV experience for a more diverse range of use cases. In addition to further simplifying collaborative and BYOM experiences from smartphones and mobile devices, Xilica Gio Bluetooth brings greater flexibility to streaming media applications, supporting background music (BGM) and media playback through installed AV systems. Xilica Gio XLR brings the same flexible Dante-enabled connectivity to accommodate larger spaces and special events. Users can easily extend installed AV systems over IP across multiple rooms and event spaces (divisible ballrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums) to support all-hands meetings, trainings and staged events.

The Bottom Line: Xilica's Gio USB and Gio Bluetooth products are focused specifically on the needs of modern corporate and education customers, and bridge the gap between communications peripherals such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, and the networked AV system. Both products offer a single cable installation for both power and data, removing any complexity necessary to integrate personal devices with AV and UC applications, and extend Dante audio signals across installed IT networks.