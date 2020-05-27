Xilica Appoints Techni+Contact as Canadian Distributor

Xilica has appointed Techni+Contact Canada as its sole distribution partner for the Canadian market.

“Xilica is the first professional DSP manufacturer in the Techni-Contact portfolio, and fills an important gap in our product line,” said Julie Legault, president of Techni+Contact. “Xilica is aligned with our core verticals, and will help us propose and configure fully integrated solutions that are more competitive and on target with what our customers seek. Their clever, compact, and modular designs are an especially strong fit for the AV over IP ecosystem, while providing end users with the freedom of complete AV device control across the network."

“Techni+Contact is a well-respected organization that is laser-focused on our core verticals, and equipped with the specialism and expertise that our shared customers demand,” added Mark Ullrich, sr. manager, application sales for Xilica. “With multiple locations throughout Canada, advanced logistics facilities and an ability to consistently stock Xilica products with quick delivery, we are very fortunate to have Techni+Contact join our global partner network. We look forward to working closely with a highly talented and dedicated team that is uniquely qualified to represent our growing brand in Canada.”