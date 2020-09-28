Xilica Adds Lua Scripting, Fully-Flexible Control to Solaro DSPs

The What: Xilica has added Lua scripting language to its Solaro Series DSPs.

Xilica Solaro QR1 (Image credit: Xilica)

The What Else: Widely-used in the AV and IT industries among major control system manufacturers, Lua scripting is a universal language that enables products from third-party vendors to communicate and interoperate. While many other DSP brands either feature no integrated control engine functionality, or utilize a proprietary command protocol, Xilica is continuing to add value to its open-architecture DSP portfolio by enabling integrators to omit traditional control systems from small-to-medium sized projects, and instead utilize the existing DSP for system command.

“Xilica control systems will provide all of the functionality needed in conference rooms, hotels, restaurants, schools, and many other AV environments,” said Shaun Robinson, VP product management, Xilica. “We can control all of these standard functions without the need for a highly sophisticated and expensive control system. While we interoperate with enterprise-level control systems, we can save our customers up to $30,000 in many cases.”

The Bottom Line: Xilica has also launched updated modules for AMX, Crestron, and Control4 automation platforms, which are available on AMX InConcert, Crestron AppMarket, and from Xilica directly.