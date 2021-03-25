WorldStage's Michael Alboher Dies

Michael “Mikey A” Alboher died on March 24.

Alboher began his career at Scharff Weisberg, Inc. (WorldStage) in 1994 as a video engineer

In a statement, the WorldStar team said "A friend to many in the corporate event community and a constant source of stability in a volatile environment, Mikey excelled at his profession and was always sought after for the toughest assignments.

"An inveterate prankster, Mikey could enliven the most interminable backstage sessions, but he was also the most generous of technical experts—always willing to share his technical wisdom and experience with others. His passion for the profession was only exceeded by his passion for his two sons, his beloved pups and his time spent out on his boat on a summer day in the Great South Bay. He will be missed by us all."