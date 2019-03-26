World Backup Day: 3 Data Storage Success Stories in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities deal with large amounts of data every day, from student information to intellectual property. This makes it essential to have a robust backup system in place. With World Backup Day approaching, now is the time for higher education institutions to consider their own solutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data loss, due to hacking or a natural disaster, has serious consequences. Not only will personal information be at risk, crashes or breaches can cost hundreds of dollars per record to restore. Check out these back up options including hybrid could storage.