"Many professors try new teaching approaches or new digital tools in their classes, but few actually study whether the changes work any better than the old way."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of women working on higher ed IT teams continue to increase, we've actually seen a decrease in the percentage of female CIOs. Campus Technology sheds light on the glass ceiling, and shares advice on how we can work on this problem at an institutional level.