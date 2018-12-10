With the Growth in the Number of Short-Term Credential Programs, Why is Stackability and Employer Engagement Critical? (The EvoLLLution)

"In today’s economy, 80 percent of all jobs require some form of a credential beyond high school. Concomitantly, 45 percent of small businesses in America are unable to find qualified job applicants to fill job openings, particularly those “middle skill” jobs that require specific technical skills"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Stacking credentials is proving to be a solid way for people in the workforce to boost their skills and, in turn, advance their careers. This underscores the need for credentials to meet workforce needs while also dovetail with long-term success.