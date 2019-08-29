Winning the Battle for Student Success (EDUCAUSE Review)

"All higher education institutions are fighting a similar battle: how to drive better student engagement and connect campus communities in a way that helps students be more successful. At South Texas College (STC), administrators and faculty are fighting that battle in the midst of especially challenging conditions . . . and they're winning."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The battle for student success is one that institutions must be prepared to fight. If your school's approach could use some retooling, you might want to take a page or two from the winning playbook at South Texas College.