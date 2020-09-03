Will fall bring more campus closures as coronavirus cases climb? (Education Dive)

"The coronavirus has followed students back to campus, with several colleges that reopened their grounds reporting case counts in the hundreds or more."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

We're all dealing with a fair amount of uncertainty right now. For schools that have reopened for in-person classes, the threat of potential closures if COVID-19 spreads across campus is very real. If face-to-face learning is happening at your institution, solid contingencies must be in place to toggle to remote instruction.