Wicka Named Marketing VP for LG Business Solutions

Garry Wicka has been named vice president of marketing for LG Business Solutions, LG Electronics USA’s growing business-to-business division that encompasses information displays and renewable energy technologies.

He is responsible for leading end-user insights, integrated brand and product marketing, digital marketing, creative development, agency management, trade shows, and experiential marketing. These efforts support the company’s broad portfolio of B2B display solutions for U.S. digital signage, systems integration, lodging and hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and industrial markets, as well as solar and energy storage solutions for U.S. residential and commercial applications.

Garry Wicka, vice president of marketing for LG Business Solutions

Over the past four years, Wicka has led the development of the marketing foundation, including new platforms for customer-relationship management and marketing automation for various business-to-business units. Among other things, he also led the creation of an industry-leading partner program, including a partner portal and digital assets library. His marketing responsibilities expanded beyond commercial displays in 2018 to include LG’s U.S. solar energy business, IT products, and newly launched medical displays and medical devices.

Wicka joined LG as senior director of marketing in early 2015 with two decades of experience in the technology industry, having held key sales and marketing leadership roles at MCI and then at Dell, where he was North American marketing director for displays and client peripherals.

“As our first B2B marketing VP in the U.S., Garry Wicka is poised to help take our information display and solar businesses to the next level,” said Kimun Paik, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “His contributions over the past four years established a strong marketing foundation that Garry and his team will build upon to support LG’s further B2B growth in the United States.”

Wicka is a graduate of the University of New Mexico where he earned his master’s degree in business administration and finance as well as bachelor’s degrees in marketing and business administration.