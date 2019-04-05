Meyer Sound Appoints Marc Chutczer to Expand Digital Programs

Meyer Sound has appointed Silicon Valley executive Marc Chutczer to the newly created position of vice president of digital program management. In his new role, Chutczer will take charge of one of the most significant refocusing efforts in the 40-year history of the company.



“Digital signal processing and networking technologies have become inseparable from today’s leading-edge loudspeaker and acoustic systems,” says executive vice president Helen Meyer. “The appointment of Marc Chutczer and the concurrent formation of a new cross-functional management team will enable Meyer Sound to maintain its lead in developing and bringing to market the world’s most advanced, fully-integrated solutions.”



Under Chutczer’s guidance and coordination, Meyer Sound will pursue a wide range of new digital technology initiatives as well further development of current digital programs, including Constellation, spatial sound initiatives, Bluehorn System, M-Noise, MAPP, SIM, and AVB networking.



Chutczer comes to Meyer Sound with a wealth of experience in high-level technology sector management, including project management at Hewlett-Packard, cofounder and COO at Design SHIFT, and CEO at Kaertech.

“Meyer Sound has contributed a wealth of expertise to the audio industry over its 40 years. The digital team is a treasure trove of new ideas, and we’ll be working hard to bring them to market while maintaining a commitment to the company’s tradition of innovation and uncompromised quality,” Chutczer said.

