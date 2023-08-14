Why the University of Guelph Turned to Sony for Quality Education to All Students

The University of Guelph has always been a hub of academic excellence, and its classrooms buzz with discussions and debates. With the advent of new beamforming innovations coupled with the need to broadcast classroom activities to remote participants, the University of Guelph turned to advanced technology to provide the same quality of education to all of its students. One of the technological innovations that has made a significant impact in the classrooms is Sony’s MAS-A100 beamforming microphone. This microphone is installed in several of the university’s meeting rooms, spaces and classrooms, four of which have six microphones connected to a BIAMP TesiraFORTE Dante DSP where there is more than one device.

[HETMA Highlights 2023 AV/IT Summit]

The MAS-A100 is an advanced technology that is perfectly suited for the classrooms at the University of Guelph. These microphones are designed to pick up sound from a particular direction, while eliminating the noise from the surrounding environment. The University of Guelph paired this with their existing digital signal processing to automatically increase the gain and sensitivity, while eliminating feedback using Automatic Echo Cancellation. This feature is essential in classrooms where several students are talking simultaneously, and the microphone can selectively pick up the voice of the instructor, making it easier for remote students to listen-in. Sony’s MAS-A100 integrates perfectly with the Dante digital signal processors used by the University of Guelph, enabling a seamless audio transmission from the microphone. This ensures high-quality audio for the remote students and the capability of recording the classroom sessions, making it possible for students to access the lectures later on.

(Image credit: Sony)

The microphone pickup for the classroom is another amazing feature of the MAS-A100. These microphones can detect sound from a distance of up to 20 feet, making it possible for the instructor to rotate around the classroom without the need for additional microphones, which is especially helpful in large classrooms. The University of Guelph enabled auto-gating on the processor to determine the best microphone selection and provide clear intelligible voice pickup across the classrooms.

[Review: More Than a Mic]

Sony’s MAS-A100 beamforming microphone is the perfect solution for the University of Guelph’s classrooms. The microphone's advanced technology, integration with the Dante digital signal processors, and microphone pickup for rooms make it an ideal tool for hybrid learning. With the MAS-A100, the University of Guelph continues to provide high-quality, accessible education to its students, regardless of their location.