"Higher education is changing dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and institutions are tasked with finding a new way forward."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of COVID-19, higher education has evolved to serve the shifting needs of students. As change continues, we must not overlook the importance of digital transformation — our technological solutions need to meet the moment as well. Legacy systems may not be able to offer the flexibility needed in higher ed today.